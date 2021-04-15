2,500 GM employees will return to work Monday, April 19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —Today thousands of General Motors employees learned when they’ll head back to work.

The manufacturing industry is facing a nationwide shortage of semi-conductors. A lack of supply has forced several auto plants to shutdown production including the General Motors Delta plant.

Today the company says 2,500 employees who work at the Delta plant will be back to work on Monday, April 19th.

In a statement GM says they’ve made strides working with their supply base and have been able to mitigate some of the impacts of the shortage. And it’s not just Michigan workers that will return to the plants.