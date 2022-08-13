Michigan State Police say a 26-year-old woman from Hillsdale is dead after Jackson Post troopers responded to a call of shots fired last night on Aug 12.

The situation happened at approximately 10 p.m. on the 11000 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Twp. in Hillsdale County.

Police say the suspect is a 26-year-old male, also from Hillsdale County. He was arrested and is currently being held in the Hillsdale County Jail on a homicide charge.

The suspect is planned to be arraigned on Aug. 15.

The investigation is ongoing.