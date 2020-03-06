26-year-old man arrested for production of child pornography in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 26-year-old man is in custody tonight after he was accused of producing child pornography.

Law enforcement officers searched the Lansing home on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Michael McShan, forced a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photos and videos of her, lured her into his home and held her captive.

The 16-year-old claims that in 2018, she met a woman through a phone app called “MeetMe.” The woman then introduced her to McShan, who was 25 at the time.

After staying in contact with McShan, the 16-year-old says he became controlling. He wouldn’t let her wear makeup, talk to other guys and wanted to her to workout and eat right so she would be skinny.

The girl says McShan told her he was low on cash, and demanded her paychecks, eventually taking $4,000. The girl says she stole $1,500 from her father due to McShan’s threats.

McShan threatened to be beat her multiple times, according to the court document.

He also forced the teenager to continuously send him nude photos and videos of herself via Snapchat. He even made her send nude videos of her 9-year-old sister, and asked the teen to touch her younger sisters private areas.

On August 8th, 2019, the girl ran away from home to go live with McShan. She left her home in Oakland County, and met McShan at a gas station in Lansing, where he drove her to his home on Grand River Avenue in West Lansing.

The 16-year-old says while at the house, she saw McShan brutally beat the woman who initially contacted her on the phone app.

According the affidavit, when McShan and the woman found out that the girl’s parents had reported her missing, they wouldn’t let her leave their house.

The girl says she wasn’t allowed to drink, eat, sleep or shower. She says she was forced to trim and take care of hundreds of marijuana plants, that were in a pole barn in the backyard.

One night, the girl says she waited for McShan to fall asleep and escaped. She ran until she got to the Capitol Region International Airport.

Police have now seized 10 cell phones, and interviewed the woman who was at McShan’s house, who confirmed that the teen had been living there for a period of time.

McShan is now due in federal court tomorrow afternoon in Detroit for a detention hearing.