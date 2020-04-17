26-year-old Owosso man charged with spitting on police officer

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a 26-year-old man from Owosso with two felonies after he spit in the face of a police officer and implied that the officer might have coronavirus.

Ian Thurmes, 26, has been charged with harmful substance-person falsely exposed, a 5-year felony, and resisting and obstructing police, a 2-year felony.

According to investigative reports, Mt. Morris Township Police were dispatched to a home on West Mt. Morris Road for reports of a possible domestic disturbance and an active fight in the yard.

When they arrived on the scene, police observed two adults restraining a man later identified as Thurmes.

Thurmes appeared to be highly intoxicated and was yelling, screaming, kicking and being otherwise belligerent.

As police approached, the two unidentified adults let go of their restraint on Thurmes and he was handcuffed for his safety and that of others.

While in handcuffs and on the ground, Thurmes rolled over and spit in the face of an officer who was wearing a protective face mask.

Thurmes then laughed and asked the officer if she thought he had the coronavirus

and further stated that maybe he did and maybe he didn’t.

“This is no laughing matter and I don’t find any humor in it all,” said Prosecutor Leyton.

“People are dying from this virus, the entire world has been turned upside down because of it, and our first responders do not need the added stress of being worried whether they are going to contract this virus while they are performing their duties,” he said.

Thurmes will be arraigned on the charges in 67th District Court and a probable cause conference will be scheduled.