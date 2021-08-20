27-year-old killed in shooting on Edgewood Blvd. identified

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Edgewood Blvd. shooting victim has been identified as Victor D. Clayborn of Lansing.

Police responded to the shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival to the location, officials say they found Clayborn with a fatal gunshot wound to the head as well as another person near a party store with a gunshot wound.

Investigators are still working to process evidence and interview witnesses.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)483-4600, or Lansing Detective Matt Salmon at (517)483-6855.