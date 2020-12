LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot on the 700 block of West Willow in Lansing Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area around 7:50pm.

They found the 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She is in stable condition, according to police.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.