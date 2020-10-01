28-year-old Branch County man could face life in prison after 2010 rape

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney today reported a 28-year-old Coldwater, Michigan man is being charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, or rape, and one count of unlawful imprisonment relating to a 2010 sexual assault in the City of Jackson.

The accused, Brad Risner faces a maximum penalty of life in prison with the Department of Corrections for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison with the Department of Corrections for unlawful imprisonment.

Risner was arraigned today in front of Magistrate Fred Bishop where bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Last year, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was awarded and accepted a grant to expand and regionalize its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to include investigations in Jackson County. Those investigations surround previously untested sexual assault kits from various agencies within both Ingham and Jackson Counties. The IJR/SAKI includes a Special Attorney General, as well as detectives and community-based advocates from both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

Risner’s arrest in Jackson County originated from an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, with that county’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, in which information was uncovered about potential sexual assaults in Jackson County. Risner is currently charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct and awaits trial in both Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County respectively.

The IJR/SAKI was assisted in the arrest of Risner by the Michigan State Police First District and Fifth District Fugitive Teams.

“We care about victims, we care about justice. We are invested in crimes that occurred yesterday and crimes that occurred like in this case, ten years ago. I admire this grant, the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative as a whole and the agencies in this community for never losing sight of justice for the victims of sexual assault,” Jerry Jarzynka, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney said.

A preliminary examination has been set before the Honorable Judge Michael Klaeren for October 14 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

If you have been victimized, or know someone who may have been victimized by Risner, please contact Detective Joseph Merritt at 517-416-0096.

Please note the charges are merely an accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.