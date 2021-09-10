28-year-old dead after crash in Hillsdale County Tuesday night

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 28-year-old from Hudson is dead after a crash that happened Tuesday night between 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Stewart Rd., east of S. Somerset Rd., the Michigan State Police say.

The car was heading west on Stewart Rd. in Hillsdale County when they went over the centerline and crashed into a cornfield, MSP troopers from the Jackson Post discovered after an investigation.

The person driving the car was ejected and eventually the car landed on top of them. The car was found more than 100 feet off of the road.

The victim is not being named at this time and the MSP Jackson Post is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 517- 780-4580.