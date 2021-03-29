280,000 doses administered in program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are praising the new partnership program with national pharmacies this morning that helped roughly 280,000 total COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered statewide.

According to information provided by Michigan.gov, CVS has administered over 136,000 doses of the vaccine.

Walgreen’s is the next top distributor in the state with over 131,000 doses administered.

Data from the state shows 414 additional clinics will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines within the next seven days.