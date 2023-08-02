LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police report that 29 people died on Michigan roads since last week, bringing the total this year to 563 deaths.

MSP also reported that 144 people were seriously injured in crashes this past week, and the total is 3,049 people injured this year.

Compared to this time last year, there are 36 fewer deaths and 91 more serious injuries.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working to create better, safer roadways for all users with their Toward Zero Deaths initiative.

Their mission is to move toward zero deaths on Michigan roadways.

For more information and services provided by the MDOT, visit Toward Zero Deaths .