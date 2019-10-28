29 Sparrow practices earn patient-centered medical home designation

LANSING, Mich., – Twenty-nine Sparrow-owned primary care practices have been selected as a patient-centered medical home designated practice by Blue Cross of Michigan for 2019.

The patient-centered medical home team will serve people with chronic conditions and work to prevent them. The system is geared toward each patient’s personal health goals.

Sparrow data show Blue Cross patient-centered medical home practices had a 24 percent lower rate of adult emergency department visits, a 28 percent reduction rate in overall pediatric emergency department visits and a 12 percent lower rate of high-technology radiology use in adults.

The practices being recognized are: Sparrow Medical Group (SMG) Ashley; SMG Carson City; SMG DeWitt; SMG Eastside; SMG Fowler; SMG Greenville; SMG Holt; SMG Ionia; SMG Ithaca; SMG Lansing; SMG Lansing Internal Medicine; SMG Mason; SMG Muir; SMG North; SMG Okemos; SMG Pediatrics Carson City; SMG Portland; SMG Potterville; SMG Saranac; SMG St. Johns; SMG West; SMG Williamston; Sparrow Family Health Center – Central; and Sparrow Family Health Center – Mason.

From Sparrow Eaton Hospital, the PCMH practices are Charlotte Medical Group (SMG Family Medicine 123), Family Care Specialists (SMG Family Medicine 123), HGB Internal Medicine (SMG Charlotte Internal Medicine / Pediatrics), One Team Family Health (SMG Eaton Rapids Family Medicine), and Scot Randall D.O. (SMG Charlotte Family Medicine).