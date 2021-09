ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Tyler Murphy, a 29-year-old from Williamston, died in an ATV crash late Saturday night in the 4000 block of E. St. Joe Hwy in Oneida Township, the Eaton County Sherriff’s Office said.

He was driving a quad that rolled on top of him and he was pronounced dead.

ECSO said that Murphy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and they said that alcohol appears to have been a factor.

At this time no other information is available.