LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 29th annual JazzFest Michigan is back in Old Town Lansing! The festival is taking place through Saturday, Aug. 5.

There will be over 30 different performances from a terrific lineup of artists. Additionally, each artist will perform a new song, composition, or arrangement for the first time.

Old Town’s new designation as a Social District means festival goers can buy and consume appropriately labeled alcoholic beverages while enjoying JazzFest.

This year, there will be four venues: the South and North Turner Street Stages, the River Stage (Premier seats) and the UrbanBeat Afterglow Stage. The Afterglow Stage is indoors at UrbanBeat, and the rest are outdoors.

General admission tickets are $10, and Premier tickets are $20.

Visit micharts.org for the full schedule and more information.