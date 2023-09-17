LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While it’s been a pretty sunny day, over in Old Town it’s all about the blues–the Michigan Blues Fest, that is.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather and enjoy regional blues artists who represent different faces of the genre.

This is Day 3 of Year 29 for the festival, and there is lots to do for everyone.

People can grab a bite to eat and some drinks while they listen to the sweet sounds of the blues from a lineup of artists from all over. More than 30 different performances will take place.

Tomorrow from 2-4 p.m., there is a time set aside just for the kids.

Organizers say this is a weekend of energy, excitement, music and coming together again as a community to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

Kevin Dingle said he’s Bluesfest has become an annual event for him.

“I’ve been coming to this Bluesfest since 2010,” Dingle said. “It’s pretty good and I just enjoy the people, too. It just makes me feel at home, at ease, relaxed.”

Things wrap tonight at 11:30 and continue on Saturday from 2-11:30 p.m.

For general admission, tickets are $15.