EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An MSU alumni has stepped up to help the Michigan State University College of Nursing with a $2 million gift. The money will go toward modernizing the college’s technology and simulation spaces.

Wanting to help further the training of future professionals in a field experiencing personnel shortages, 1965 MSU alumna Nancy Grosfeld and her husband, Jim, decided to direct their gift to the College of Nursing.

“In selecting the simulation program specifically, we felt it would provide valuable lifelike clinical experiences for the students and allow the College of Nursing to expand and grow with the use of new technology and state-of-the-art simulation equipment,” Grosfeld said in a press release from MSU.

Among other investments, the gift funds will go toward:

Advanced high-fidelity patient simulations, which are lifeline mannequins that mimic and display a wide range of neurological, cardiovascular and respiratory responses

A large display that lets students interact with a virtual library of anatomical images

Virtual reality and immersive interactive simulation projection equipment

“We can augment real-world clinical opportunities students experience and best prepare students for their future professional role,” said College of Nursing Dean Leigh Small. “The ability to provide high quality, realistic simulation also will allow us to increase student enrollment to meet the critical need for professional nurses.”

In April, the MSU Board of Trustees approved the planning of a new inter-professional health education building that will include a dedicated simulation space for the College of Nursing.