LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Whether you’re a new adult, just moved to the area, or looking to get back on your feet, everyone needs help.

Ingham County Board of Commissioners started the Housing Trust Fund in 2021 with the $9 million received from American Rescue Plan funds.

County leadership announced Wednesday that $2 million of the funding is being dispersed among groups in the Capital Area, with a goal to help out low and moderate-income households and assist residents who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For this grant, we received over 80 viable projects demonstrating very much so that there’s a need and a desire out there to make this transformation,” said Ryan Sebolt, Chair of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

Six groups Wednesday got funding for construction, facility improvements and maintenance for energy-efficient, affordable housing. It will finance a total of 128 units of affordable housing and renovate 20 existing rental units.

One of the recipients is the Allen Neighborhood Center, which received $500,000 from the grant and will use it to offer cheaper spaces to house up to 16 people.

“We will be using the Housing Trust Fund dollars to redevelop about 4,000 square feet of vacant space, and we’re going to turn it into a housing co-op, along with our partners, Spartan Housing Co-Op and the Refugee Development Center,” said Joe Enerson, Executive Director of the Allen Neighborhood Center.

Enerson added that the center is hoping to meet the need for refugees who are arriving in the area, along with those who are looking for cheaper living situations.

“We are in the design phase right now. I expect that we will break ground by next spring,” Enerson said.

Another funding recipient, looking to build single-family homes, said the need goes beyond rental units.

“We’ve got a shortage of housing in Lansing,” said Michael McKissic, founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation. “Our rent is a little too high, and so therefore it’s not affordable. So having affordable housing for people that can’t afford what they’re building…it’s a win-win for the community.”