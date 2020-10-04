2nd Annual ‘Will’s Run’ honors 10-year-old boy who passed away from cancer

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2nd Annual ‘Will’s Run’ was held Sunday morning, to honor Will Goodale, who passed away on November 2, 2015. The 10-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor in June of 2015.

“He was a– just awesome boy. Fun, smart, just… he loved life and we do these things to remember those things about will,” Will’s Mother, Ronda Goodale said.

“That’s one thing you can say about Will… is he loved life. He found joy in everything that he did. Running, kickball, tennis, being around his buddies… the girls at school. He made everything fun. Not only for himself, but he included everyone else,” said Will’s Dad, Shane Goodale.

His parents say the 10-year-old wanted to be a police officer. Through events like this morning’s 5k, and an annual kickball tournament, proceeds help other young people with the same goal, by providing scholarships to students in the police academy.

“We set up the foundation to memorialize Will’s name but we also wanted to raise money so we can continue his name for years and years,” Shane said.

Shane and Ronda said the support from the community over the years have been ‘unbelievable’.

“I just can’t say enough about the community in general that have just put their arms around Ronda and I,” Shane said.

While not everyone who participated in the race knew Will personally, his parents said they’re grateful to everyone who showed up.

“Just knowing that they were out here for Will and to take the time out of their own busy lives to do this for us… it means a lot,” Ronda said.

More information on the Will Goodale Memorial Foundation can be found here.

To stay informed about future events honoring Will, you can follow the ‘Remember Will Goodale’ Facebook page.