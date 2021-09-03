$3.29 million in federal Covid-19 relief aid given to 268 Ingham County businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $3.29 million worth of federal American Rescue Plan relief money gets split up and given as grants to 268 businesses across Ingham county — and that’s just the beginning.

Officials with Ingham County and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership say this is the first of three rounds of small business grants from this year’s federal covid-19 relief package — with the second round expected to be handed out by the end of this month.

The grants range from $10,000 TO $25,000, although the majority of applicants received $10,000 grants.

Officials say the businesses chosen are mostly from retail, goods and services, hospitality, and tourism sectors.