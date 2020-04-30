FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Enbridge Inc. said Monday, June, 17, 2019, it’s moving ahead with collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while preparing for a court battle with Michigan’s governor over a planned oil pipeline tunnel there. The Canadian company, which has been drilling into the ground on the south side of the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, said it will begin boring into the lakebed this week from a barge in shallow water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –According to new data 3.8% of Michigan’s bridges fall into the “severe category,” which is almost double the national average of 2%, according to Michigan’s 2019 Roads and Bridges Annual Report

The report was published by the Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council (TAMC).

Michigan also has the highest volume of Severe bridges among Great Lakes states. In simplified terms, the bridge life cycle, reflects the deteriorating bridges outpaces the ability to repair and replace them.

The 2019 condition data indicates 21% of these roads are in Good condition, 40% are in Fair condition, and 39% are in Poor condition; in 2018, the breakdown was 21% Good, 38% Fair, and 41% Poor. The pavement life cycle suggests the number of potholes continues to outpace the ability to fill them.

The 2019 report also provides new data on the condition of all bridges in Michigan, including the new “Severe” condition category which is a measure of bridges that are a high risk of being closed due to deterioration that poses a safety concern.

“The TAMC continues to support our dedicated transportation partners in collecting condition data and in using the condition of our infrastructure assets to make data driven decisions,” Joanna I. Johnson TAMC Chair said.

Michigan’s 2019 Roads and Bridges Annual Report can be viewed, along with other past reports, interactive maps and transportation dashboards at www.Michigan.gov/TAMC.

This effort was achieved through a cooperative effort of individuals from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), city and village and county road agencies, in coordination with regional planning agencies, and metropolitan planning organizations. For questions about this report or other TAMC program initiatives, contact Joanna Johnson, TAMC Chair at 269-381-3170 ext. 220 or Roger Belknap, TAMC Coordinator at 517-230-8192.