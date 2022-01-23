3 arrested after man assaulted outside Michigan restaurant

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people were arrested early Sunday after a man was injured during a fight outside a restaurant in Holland Township, police said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of gunfire outside Brann’s Steakhouse just after 12 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses said several people were fighting in the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. Deputies arriving on the scene found a 33-year-old man who was unresponsive, with injuries to his face and head. Deputies determined the man was injured in an assault and was not shot.

A black SUV was leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reported. Deputies were able to stop the SUV after a short pursuit.

A man, 25, from Holland was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, while a 24-year-old man from Holland was facing a charge of fleeing and eluding police. A 24-year-old woman, also from Holland, faces charges of resisting and opposing police.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the names of those arrested or the victim. They said the victim was treated at a hospital and released Sunday.