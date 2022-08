LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post seized multiple guns while patrolling this past weekend.

According to a tweet posted by MSP First District, three guns were taken and three people were arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The photos shared by MSP show ammunition with each gun, as well as one bag of an unidentified white substance.

Courtesy: MSP First District Twitter

Courtesy: MSP First District Twitter

Courtesy: MSP First District Twitter

No other information regarding the suspects has been released.