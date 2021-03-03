3 charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot appear in court

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Bellar, are charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and make her stand trial for treason.

The men part of the Wolverine Watchmen face federal and state charges for their roles in the plot.

The three allegedly held militia-style trainings in Munith on the property where Musico and Morrison lived.

Their attorneys today say the labeling of the wolverine watchmen as a “terrorist organization” has yet to be proven. But the first to testify, was FBI special agent Henrik Impola. He says the wolverine watchmen is a militia group dedicated to violence against police.

“One of the vetting questions was are you willing to be considered a domestic terrorist [and if someone said yes would they be let into the group] yes generally speaking,” Impola said.

The hearing is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.