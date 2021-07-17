3 found dead at Faster Horses, carbon monoxide expected

LENAWEE COUNTY (WLNS) — Three people are dead and two men are hospitalized from what police say they suspect is carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a friend of the five men called police after he was concerned that he had not heard from them.

Police responded to a campground near the music festival around 1:30 p.m. where they found the men unconsious.

Emergency crews started performing CPR, however, they were not able to revive three of the men and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say all of the men were in their early 20’s.

The carbon monoxide is suspected to have come from a generator located near their camper.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.