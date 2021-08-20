2 dead, including suspect, 1 injured in shooting on South Haven pier

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead, including the shooter, and one person is in critical condition following a shooting on the South Pier in South Haven. Police believe the shooting was random.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the South Haven Police Department said in a release.

Police say one of the victims and the shooter died. A second victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, SHPD Chief Natalie Thompson said.

A Jet Ski near the pier was also hit by a bullet, Thompson said, but the person on the Jet Ski was not injured.

Thompson said the shooter shot and killed himself.

A News 8 camera over South Beach shows that as the situation was unfolding, people fled the pier and some on the beach hid behind flood barriers.

Thompson said they believe the shooting was random.

“It is rare overall to have random acts of violence and it is very unsettling,” Thompson said. “Very unusual for our area.”

Thompson confirmed to News 8 that there is no longer an active threat.

She said that police’s top priority is to identify the shooter and victims.

“Our top priority right now is attempting to identify the deceased man and the female at the hospital,” she said.

Once they have been identified, their names will not be released until families have been notified.

Both piers and the South Beach parking lot is closed as police investigate. The North Beach is still open.

The Black River Channel was closed as dive teams looked for evidence in the water. It has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SHPD at 269.637.5151.