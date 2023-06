SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Three of four persons of interest connected to Monday’s homicide at 151 Hollis Street in Summit Township have been interviewed and released, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff reported.

Detectives are still working to identify and locate the fourth subject. Officials say there is no identifiable threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

6 News will continue to update this story as more info becomes available.