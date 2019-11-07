3 people jailed after McDonald’s armed robbery

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens of workers complained about sexual harassment. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, Aug. 28, that its franchisees have committed to provide the training to 850,000 employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Jackson, Mich., (WLNS) — Three people have been jailed following an armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Jackson.

The robbery occurred Wednesday Nov. 6 at 9:12 p.m. when Jackson Police Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 407 W. Prospect St.

Two people walked into the restaurant with covered faces and gloves.

One person held a handgun and demanded money from the safe.

The two people fled the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash.

The investigation found that one of the McDonald’s employees was involved in the planning of the robbery.

The 21-year-old female employee has been arrested and is lodged at the Jackson County Jail pending charges.

The two suspects that fled the restaurant with money were identified, located and arrested. They are lodged at the County Jail pending charges.

The two suspects are a 32-year-old female and a 25-year-old male.

Police expect all three suspects to be arraigned this afternoon.