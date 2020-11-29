‘3 Shop Challenge’ encourages people to shop local for holidays

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was another big shopping day as many headed to their downtowns for small business Saturday.

Recently, there has been a huge push for people to shop local and small business Saturday was the perfect opportunity for many to get out and get their shopping done in their own towns.

The Michigan Retailers Association recently came out with a challenge that is pretty easy for people trying to get some holiday shopping done. The association wants you to buy from three small businesses.

From vinyl records to t-shirts there was something for everyone that comes to Flat Black and Circular in downtown East Lansing.

The manager of the shop said, “It has been jumping, yes, especially earlier in the day throughout the day it’s been pretty steady, people have been happily shopping.”

Many showed up in person to get some shopping done. One of those shoppers were Cody Ketchem, “Safety precautions that are available to us and given to us I think it’s completely fine to go out and support these places that really could use it.”

The Michigan Retailers Association has a challenge for all you local shoppers. Spokesperson for the association Meegan Holland said, “We’re issuing the shop three challenge and that is please go to at least three local stores this holiday season to buy your gifts.”

Ketchem said, “Actually I think we are going to a few other shops and obviously we’re going to I think a few other local shops in the area.”

Holland said, “What our economic studies showed is that if shoppers just converted one out of their ten online purchases to a local Michigan store, it would inject one point eight billion dollars in the Michigan economy.”

According to a study done at Michigan State University, for every $100 spent locally, $73 stays in that local economy. Holland said, “Every little bit, that helps our economy will make a big difference in how Michigan will look a year from now.”

Especially with the blow the state’s economy took from the pandemic. Holland added, “I think shoppers understand better this year that their shopping dollars really is power in their hands.”