LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty in October of providing “material support for a terrorist” act as part of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen.

On Thursday, they learned their fate. The sentencing lasted more than two hours.

The trio of men sat next to their attorneys in a crowded courtroom waiting on the judge’s decision.

The men aided in gun training in a rural part of Jackson county with Adam Fox. Fox was considered the ring leader of the Wolverine Watchmen.

While the men were not accused of committing a terrorist act, prosecutors say the defendants’ actions helped support a plot, adding this case should set a precedent.

Governor Whitmer made an appearance with a recorded virtual message.

“Like all Michiganders, these three defendants are free to disagree. Vote or campaign against me. Instead, they took a different path. They supported a violent conspiracy and provided materials, support for terrorism,” Whitmer’s message said.

The judge sentenced each man individually.

Starting with Pete Musico. He will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.

While Morrison will serve a minimum of 10 years.

Bellar got a lesser sentence and will spend at least 7 years behind bars. Bellar’s attorney says the judge saw this case for what it is.

“I mean my client said a lot of bad things. I don’t dispute that but I think the facts also support his actual involvement in this case or lack thereof,” his lawyer said.

The sentencing for fox is scheduled for December 27. Prosecutors have called for a life sentence.