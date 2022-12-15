LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico were found guilty in October of providing “material support for a terrorist” act as part of a group called the Wolverine Watchmen.
On Thursday, they learned their fate. The sentencing lasted more than two hours.
The trio of men sat next to their attorneys in a crowded courtroom waiting on the judge’s decision.
The men aided in gun training in a rural part of Jackson county with Adam Fox. Fox was considered the ring leader of the Wolverine Watchmen.
While the men were not accused of committing a terrorist act, prosecutors say the defendants’ actions helped support a plot, adding this case should set a precedent.
Governor Whitmer made an appearance with a recorded virtual message.
“Like all Michiganders, these three defendants are free to disagree. Vote or campaign against me. Instead, they took a different path. They supported a violent conspiracy and provided materials, support for terrorism,” Whitmer’s message said.
The judge sentenced each man individually.
Starting with Pete Musico. He will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison.
While Morrison will serve a minimum of 10 years.
Bellar got a lesser sentence and will spend at least 7 years behind bars. Bellar’s attorney says the judge saw this case for what it is.
“I mean my client said a lot of bad things. I don’t dispute that but I think the facts also support his actual involvement in this case or lack thereof,” his lawyer said.
The sentencing for fox is scheduled for December 27. Prosecutors have called for a life sentence.