Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Up to 30 different Clinton County business owners and entrepreneurs can now apply for a special training session, focused on growing their business.

It’s through a new partnership between the Clinton County Board of Commissioners and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), and officials say its goal is to provide Clinton County business owners with the right tools to grow and make more money.

“It’s basically sales 101 of the modern day, so you really learn how to sell people in 2023,” Jaclyn Hutchison of LEAP, said. “Just with how fast-paced the world is nowadays and how much sales happen online now, we believe this is really great for individuals.”

Now, the training will be led by Greg Coyne — a local business consultant.

Organizers said the training will support small businesses impacted by COVID-19, create more inclusivity and accessibility with entrepreneurs, and raise awareness of Michigan’s small businesses.

Officials at LEAP said, that by teaching these skills, attendees will not only help themselves, but the local economy as well. “They’re just not selling their products, and why is that you know, do they need to have an online presence, are they just not marketing themselves well enough in town, so we identified right there that she just needs to enhance,” Hutchison said.

The in-person training will take place December 12, 13 and 14 at the Clinton County Transit Building, and if you would like to apply, you can do so on its website.