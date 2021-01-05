300-foot segment of river trail closing for most of January

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 300-foot section of the Lansing River Trail will be temporarily closed beginning today, and for most of January, to allow completion of several manhole construction projects.

According to city officials, the utility construction will take place just north of the Spring Street and River Street intersection.

The closure of this section of the river trail is expected to last until late January.

For more information on the project you can visit the city website or contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department directly at (517) 483-4456.