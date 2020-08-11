31-year-old Lansing man charged with two felonies after Lansing shooting

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor formally charged the arrested 31-year-old suspect involved in the August 10 shooting at the 1700 block of Maplewood Ave.

On Monday, police were dispatched to a residence at the 1700 Block of Maplewood around 6:30 a.m.

Upon arriving, police found a 20-year-old male victim with a gun-shot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to the local hospital and is in critical condition. The suspect, Kivon Brown, left the scene before Lansing Police arrived. The description of the suspect was given to assisting patrol officers.

A Lansing Police Department patrol officer found the suspect walking near Jewell and Holmes and arrested Brown.

Brown of Lansing was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following:

He is being charged with two felonies, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

Brown is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward on:

Probable Cause Conference: 8/20/20 @ 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary Exam: 8/27/20 @ 8:30 a.m.

NOTE: Questions with regard to this case are directed to the Ingham County Prosecutors Office