32 Jackson area pastors come together virtually to share the story of Easter

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– Many churches have turned to hosting online services as the Coronavirus pandemic prevents congregations from coming together physically.

“It’s one thing for us to figure out how to get regular services going but what on earth are we going to do with Easter? We had all these great things planned. What’s something we can do when we’re stuck in a virtual digital space?” Dallas Flippin, Pastor at First Baptist Church of Jackson said.

The first week his church was closed, he began thinking about what he could do to make Easter special. That’s when he got the idea to make a video with local pastors all sharing the same message. The story of Easter.

“What actually unites all of us is we’re all celebrating the same story,” Flippin said.

32 Jackson area pastors from different denominations each read a section of John Chapter 20 in the bible. Flippin put it all together in a video.

“They read from very different bible translations, they had very different clothes that they wear, and rooms that they are speaking from,” Flippin said.

Flippin’s hope is that when people watch the video, they’ll see that despite physical distance, people can still be unified.

“I hope that the video helps people realize that some groups that sometime feel like they’re further apart are actually closer than we all think they are,” Flippin said.

The Jackson pastor added that the response has been overwhelmingly positive. He said many of the pastors who participated even included the video in their Easter service. Flippin said times are tough for many people right now, but he hopes something positive will come out of a difficult situation.

“In the midst of that, maybe there’s something that we can grow closer together, maybe there’s something that we can be better hopefully when we come out on the other side of all this.”

Watch Flippin’s full video below: