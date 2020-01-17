32-year-old man enters plea on four counts of breaking and entering

Jackson, Mich. –(WLNS)

A 32-year-old Jackson man is entering a plea to four counts of breaking and entering a home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Gregory Schulz is entering the plea on the following four counts:

Home invasion 2nd Degree: one count each of receiving and concealing a firearm,

Breaking and entering a building with intent

Larceny of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Home Invasion 2nd Degree carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

Receiving and concealing a firearm and breaking and entering a building with intent both carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in the Department of Corrections. Larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon both carry a maximum penalty of 5 years in the Department of Corrections.

“This was a joint investigation with Spring Arbor Police, Michigan State Police, and Jackson Sheriff’s Office who all did an excellent job investigating these cases, particularly, Detective Freeman from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department,” said Prosecutor Jarzynka.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain.