32-year-old Ostego man arraigned on multiple felony charges after vehicle theft

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 32-year-old Otsego man has been arraigned on multiple felony charges after he stole a vehicle.

Michael McKerchie was arraigned on one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile , one count of resisting and obstructing, one count of reckless driving causing injury, one count of failing to stop at accident with injury and another count for being a habitual offender.

His bond was set at $250,000.00 and next court date is 10-1-20 at 8:30 a.m. at the 55th District Court.

Read the details of the original story here >> Ingham County Sheriff’s Office arrests 32-year-old Ostego man after vehicle theft



On September 21 at approximately 8:49 AM Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 3000 block of Okemos Rd. in Alaiedon Township for a vehicle theft report. The suspect arrived at the scene on a bicycle and stole the vehicle while the owner was inside of the business.



As Deputies were speaking with the victim, the suspect drove back by the scene in the stolen car and then traveled westbound onto I96.



The suspect in the stolen vehicle then merged onto US-127 where he caused an accident with a citizen who was traveling north on US-127. The suspect then drove across the southbound lane of the highway and fled on foot.



Deputies and responding Officers set a perimeter in the area and conducted a K-9 track. The suspect was located by Deputies hiding in a pond in the wooded area northwest of the Dunckel Rd. exit.



After a short stand off the suspect identified as a 32-year-old Otsego man was taken into custody with assistance from the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State University Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Lansing Fire Department.



The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect, a 53-year-old Lansing woman and suspect were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for her injuries