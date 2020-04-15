33-year-old Jackson County man charged with 3 felonies

Columbia Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old Summit Township man has been charged with three felonies after breaking and entering two properties in Columbia Township last week.

Miller is charged with breaking and entering (10-year felony) and larceny in a building (4-year felony) in conjunction with the first incident that occurred on April 11. Miller is also charged home invasion 1st degree (20-year felony) in relation to the Hyde Rd investigation.

On April 11 at approximately 11:20 am, the Columbia Township Police Department was dispatched to the 4000 block of Reed Rd in Columbia Township for a property security check.

Officer Ted Breijak responded to investigate and discovered that a storage structure on the property had been broken into.

Investigators also discovered that items were stolen from the storage structure.

At approximately 6:00 pm on the same day, a complaint of a suspicious person was investigated in the 8000 block of Hyde Rd.

During the investigation, Officer Jacob Mills and Officer Tyler Tefft learned their suspect entered a garage and had stolen some various items.

During this investigation, a suspect description was developed.

Evidence was collected from the scene of the crime. The suspect had fled the area but was located a short time later near Reed Rd and S. Meridian Rd. The suspect was identified as Randy Miller, who was then arrested and lodged at the Jackson County jail.

At the time of Mr. Miller’s arrest, evidence was obtained from him for both crimes.