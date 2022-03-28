MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The firearms deer cull that happened this year resulted in 330 deer killed in Meridian Township. The goal of this hunt is to reduce overpopulation, and the number of car/deer crashes.

This is the 11th year the Deer Management Program has been conducted.

The township says the reported car/deer accidents have decreased over a 10-year period by more than 23%.

“We are so very appreciative of our community volunteer archers who continue to be dedicated to the safe implementation of the program,” stated LuAnn Maisner, Parks & Recreation Director.

“We are pleased with the results of the deer cull and the efforts of the Police Department,” stated Police Chief Ken Plaga. “Targeted areas of culling herds have greatly reduced the danger of injury to people in our community and costs resulting from property damage due to automobile crashes.”

For more information about the Township’s Deer Management Program, residents can call 517.853.4600 or visit www.meridian.mi.us/DeerManagement.