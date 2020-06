Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) –Eaton County Sheriffs Office reported a driver has died after a one-car-crash on M-99 near Holt Highway in Windsor Township Wednesday evening.

The driver was by himself and was found dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed the car left the roadway while heading northbound and then rolled, ending up in a bean field.

The deceased was 35-year-old Roberto Urista of Lansing.

Windsor Township Fire/EMS assisted with the scene.