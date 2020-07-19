35-year-old Williamston-area man drowns at Sleepy Hollow State Park

Victor Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old Williamston-area man is dead after drowning at Sleepy Hollow State Park in Victor Township Saturday evening, according to Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

The drowning occurred around 5:00 p.m.

Three men were fishing in a canoe that overturned. Two men were able to swim to the shore, the 35-year-old Williamston-area man drowned.

The body was recovered around 6:00 p.m.

Clinton County, Michigan State Police, Laingsburg and Lansing dive team and others responded.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the family.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated that the man who drowned was a Williamston man. It has been corrected to read a Williamston-area man.