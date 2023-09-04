An estimated 35,000 people walked the length of the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day 2023. (Photo/MDOT Media Services)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLNS) — Thirty-five thousand people walked the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day morning Monday, making for the biggest crowd to do so in seven years, Mackinac Bridge Authority said.

“With roughly 35,000 people from across Michigan and beyond joining us for the bridge walk, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack in a news release. “It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits.”

The walk across the five-mile Mackinac Bridge has been an annual event since 1958–except in 2020, when COVID-19 caused its cancellation.

(Photo/MDOT Media Services)

(Photo/MDOT Media Services)

(Photo/MDOT Media Services)

For the public bridge walk, the bridge closed to vehicle traffic at 6:30 a.m. Monday and reopened at noon.