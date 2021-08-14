36-year-old man drowns in lake in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Eaton County Sheriff Deputies were called to Fox Park in Benton Township for a possible drowning.

Police say a 36-year-old man from Lansing was trying to get a beach ball that had floated away in the water. He was on a blow-up swimming device and went into the water. The victim went into the water and did not come up for several minutes.

Eaton County officials say others near the water located the victim underwater and brought them to shore. Benton Township EMS exhausted life saving measures but was unable to revive the man. He was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim will be released once his family has been notified.