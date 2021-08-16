36-year-old man who drowned in Fox Park identified

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff Deputies were called to Fox Park in Benton Township around 2:00p.m. on Saturday for a possible drowning.

Deputies say that 36-year-old Nicholas Kane of Lansing was trying to reach a beach ball that had floated away in the water. Kane was on a blow-up swimming device and went into the water, Kane remained underwater for several minutes.

Kane’s body was located by swimmers nearby and was subsequently brought to shore.

After EMS exhausted life-saving measures on Kane, he was pronounced dead.