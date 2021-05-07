$37.8 million going to outdoor recreation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs a new bipartisan bill that’ll distribute $37.8 million into 76 recreational projects and land purchases across the state of Michigan.

House Bill 4469 allows the money to be used from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which was approved by the board back in December.

A few of the local projects getting money include $300,000 for the Lake Lansing Park south launch.

$300,000 going to the Patriarche Park tennis and pickleball court renovation in the city of East Lansing.

Plus, an additional $300,000 for the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail in Jackson County.