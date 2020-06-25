37-year-old Jackson man wins $4 million Royal Millions prize

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 37-year-old Jackson man who won the $4 million prize in a Royal Millions instant game almost didn’t buy the winning ticket, but something changed his mind at the last moment.

“I usually buy $5 instant games, but saw the red, shiny ticket and decided to try my luck,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the bar code and scanned it, and the machine said to call the Lottery. I figured I won $1,000.

“I scratched the rest when I got home and screamed so loud when I saw it was a $4 million winner!”

The player purchased his winning ticket at a Meijer store, located at 3333 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

They player said he has plans to buy a new house, new ca and save the remainder.

Players have won more than $90 million playing Royal Millions, which launched in February 2019. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $68 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prizes, 13 $10,000 prizes, 61 $5,000 prizes, and 663 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.