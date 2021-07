MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Police say a 37-year-old woman from Leslie is in the hospital after suffering from serious injuries after a car crash involving a semi truck.

Officials say the 37-year-old entered the Rolfe Rd. and Eden Rd. intersection and struck a westbound semi truck. The 56-year-old man driving the semi was not injured. The woman’s car continued into the woods and overturned.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.