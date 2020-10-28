38 states experience an increase in Covid-19 patients

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

(WLNS) – New information from Johns Hopkins University and CBS says that 38 states are experiencing a rise of Covid-19 patients.

According to the report, all 38 states are reporting an increase in hospitalized patients compared to two weeks ago.

Specifically, data shows that seven states, including Michigan, have had large daily increases and intensive care units are starting to fill back up.

In the last two weeks, the nationwide average of deaths has also increased and the United States and is now at 800 people a day.

The report also noted that the drug company Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization from the food and drug administration for a Covid-19 vaccine in November.