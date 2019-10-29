3D mammograms at Sparrow help to better detect cancer

LANSING — In honor of breast cancer awareness month, 3D breast mammography is now available at Sparrow’s four community hospitals.

The hospitals include Sparrow Carson, Clinton, Eaton and Ionia.

The 3D mammography works the same as the 2D except the difference is that the 3D one is more accurate.

With the 3D model, doctors can see each layer of breast tissue and find 30-40 percent more invasive breast cancers than conventional mammograms.

So, being able to see the fine details makes any abnormalities easier to spot. Additionally, for those with more dense breast tissue, the process is especially useful.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and eight of nine diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history, according to Sparrow Community Hospitals.

For Sparrow Clinton and Ionia, call 1.800.698.6329 or go online to https://www.sparrow.org/formbuilder/forms.aspx?formid=41564&sid=1&sslRedirect=true

For Sparrow Eaton, call 517.541.5948.