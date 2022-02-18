HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators who are trying to piece together the moments before an SUV crashed into an Ottawa County pond, killing 3 young brothers, say they need your help.

1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales died in the crash.

Most evidence from the tragedy on James Street between 112th and 120th Avenues, like tire tracks, are now covered by snow.

Only the victims’ mother was able to escape. It appears she tried to get to her boys.

“She did attempt some prior to rescuer arriving.” Says Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Captain J. Douglas.

First responders arrived within minutes of the call. They, too, tried getting to the boys trapped in the overturned SUV. But it was a difficult rescue; several inches of ice remain on the pond. The SUV was in 3 to 5 feet of murky water.

The ordeal has taken a toll.

“I couldn’t imagine dealing with something like that, being a parent myself. It’s not easy. It’s not easy for our staff, but more importantly, their family. I mean… it’s a life changing events and it’s very tragic,” said Douglas.

Investigators are still looking for answers to what lead up to the crash.

The SUV was headed west on James Street, crossed several lanes of traffic, hit the curb and rolled into the pond.

“From what we have right now, it doesn’t appear that the road conditions played a factor in the crash, says Douglas.

An early indication is that the boys died from drowning, not the impact of the crash.

While nothing has been ruled out, so far, deputies have found no obvious evidence of drugs or alcohol, no calls to 911 prior to the crash indicating problems with a white SUV and nothing that indicates distracted driving.

Deputies spent part of Friday checking area business security cameras that may have captured the moments before the crash.

“We’re looking at all angles to it. Looking into the vehicle route of travel to see if we can obtain any surveillance video. Anything like that,” said Douglas.

“We don’t have that many witnesses that have come forward so far. So, anybody who may have seen what lead up to the crash, or the actual point that the vehicle went into the water, we’d be very happy to talk to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.