LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around $4.1 billion in investments will go towards creating 4,600 jobs in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The new funding will go towards projects that will increase demand for electric vehicle batteries and restore a vital infrastructure project in West Michigan.

The new jobs will be centered in Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.

This is yet another historic day for Michigan this year as we continue to secure generational opportunities in our manufacturing and engineering workforce, grow a sustainable economy, and make critical infrastructure improvements to support the state’s robust agriculture industry. By working across the aisle on bipartisan economic development legislation, we’ve brought long-term opportunity to Michigan and created thousands of good-paying jobs for Michiganders. We have proven time and time again that we will compete for every dollar and every project to move Michigan forward.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The projects include:

An Our Next Energy battery storage factory in Van Buren Township,

Our Next Energy factory

A Gotion battery production facility in Big Rapids.

Gotion production plant mockup

An infrastructure improvement project in West Michigan intends to create 145 jobs in the agriculture industry by working with Continental Dairy, Fairlife, DeVries Meats, Applegate Dairy and Swanson Pickle.