LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A vehicle crash Saturday morning in the City of Lansing sent four to the hospital.

The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of N. East Street and Community Street in Lansing, for a two-vehicle crash.

LPD added that the collision sent four people to the hospital for various injuries.

When 6 News arrived to the scene, crews saw ambulances leaving the area as well as a handful of first responder vehicles inlcluding LPD, the Lansing Fire Department, East Lansing Police Department, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety.

LPD said the crash is under investigation.