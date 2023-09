LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crash in Lenawee County killed four people on Labor Day, Michigan State Police said.

MSP reported the deadly two-car crash happened Monday on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Township.

The at-fault driver is hospitalized with serious injuries. Three occupants of the other vehicle died at the scene of the accident, while the fourth died after being taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.